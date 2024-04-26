Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 560.5% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 79,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,779. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

