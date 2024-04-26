Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 560.5% from the March 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SLVRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 79,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,779. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
About Silver One Resources
