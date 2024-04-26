Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,309,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,801,421 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,089,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,627,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

