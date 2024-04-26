Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ LITM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 55,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,128. Snow Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LITM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.90% of Snow Lake Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.