Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Solitron Devices Price Performance
Shares of SODI remained flat at $18.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Solitron Devices has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
About Solitron Devices
