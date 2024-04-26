Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Update

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Solitron Devices Price Performance

Shares of SODI remained flat at $18.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Solitron Devices has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

About Solitron Devices

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.