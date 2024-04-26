Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SVIIR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
