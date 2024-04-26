Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Up 8.8%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 3,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 53,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

