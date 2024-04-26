Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.70.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $421.47. The stock had a trading volume of 185,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $451.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

