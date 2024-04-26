sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $49.85 million and $1.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,075,998 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

