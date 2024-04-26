Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TNON
Tenon Medical Trading Up 3.0 %
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenon Medical
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.