TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 15,599,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,838,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

WULF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 356.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780,786 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 97.4% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542,496 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

