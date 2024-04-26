The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Down 47.7% in April

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 8,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

