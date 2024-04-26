The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 12,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,784,900. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

