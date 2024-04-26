TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95 to $0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.017 billion to $1.026 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

