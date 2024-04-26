Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $983,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.