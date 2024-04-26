Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.02. 273,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,645. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

