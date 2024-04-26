Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Increased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 408,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 537,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,314. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

