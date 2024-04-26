Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Decreased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

