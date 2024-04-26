Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.9 million.

Wabash National Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,756. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

