Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.400-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.43.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.10. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

