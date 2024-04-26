World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Shares Gap Down to $24.69

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $22.09. World Kinect shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 212,652 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

