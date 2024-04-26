Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 57.1% in April

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.71 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

