1,935 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.14. 541,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,836. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $115.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

