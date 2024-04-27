ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.74. 5,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,147. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 84.01, a quick ratio of 84.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.45% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

