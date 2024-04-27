Alesco Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 852,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

