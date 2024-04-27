Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.20. Allot Communications shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 8,930 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

