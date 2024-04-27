Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Up 51.0% in April

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 662,200 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTI remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $378,621.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

