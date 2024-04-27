bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.72

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.92. bebe stores shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 150 shares.

bebe stores Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

bebe stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

