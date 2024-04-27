Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
BFRGW remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.74.
About Bullfrog AI
