Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Up 56.9% in April

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SID traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 3,258,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

