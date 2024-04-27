Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 2,337 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.11. 6,408,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,197. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.