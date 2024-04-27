Consolidated Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 88,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 892,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

