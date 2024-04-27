Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GINN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

