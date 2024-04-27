Consolidated Planning Corp Has $5.01 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,638,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 876,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $100.38. 163,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

