ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $91.38

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.38 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 104.70 ($1.29). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 129,271 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5,375.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.46.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

