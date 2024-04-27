FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FIH Mobile Price Performance
Shares of FXCNY stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
About FIH Mobile
