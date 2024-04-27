FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

Shares of FXCNY stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading hours on Friday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379. FIH Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

