First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Up 387.0% in April

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 387.0% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1936 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

About First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

