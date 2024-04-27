FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Update

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 448,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 283,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 149,216.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 210,395 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.0 %

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.89. 498,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.