Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 12,382,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

