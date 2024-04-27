Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $200,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

