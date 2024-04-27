Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 358.3% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GDNSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 287,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,237. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

