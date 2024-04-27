Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 358.3% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Goodness Growth Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of GDNSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 287,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,237. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Goodness Growth Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goodness Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.