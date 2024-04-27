Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $194.57 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $194.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00054153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,271 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,270.843864 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10763839 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $250,328,223.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

