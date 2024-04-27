HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 48.9% in April

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HUB Cyber Security Price Performance

HUBCW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

HUB Security offers cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

