HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW) Short Interest Up 48.9% in April

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
HUBCW stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,942. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
