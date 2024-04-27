Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after acquiring an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.45. 3,041,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.27.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

