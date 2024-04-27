Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Short Interest Up 59.9% in April

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

LUNR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 1,461,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,477. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $304,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

