iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.21. 3,071,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

