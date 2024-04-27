JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 369 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.3% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

