Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.04

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.85. Kirin shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 49,327 shares trading hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

