Leisure Capital Management Acquires 645 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $100.03. 257,098 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

