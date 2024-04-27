Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) Short Interest Up 56.9% in April

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Moolec Science Stock Up 2.1 %

Moolec Science stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,164. Moolec Science has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Moolec Science alerts:

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Moolec Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moolec Science

Moolec Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moolec Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moolec Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.