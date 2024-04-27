Oasis Network Trading 7% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $666.35 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.86 or 0.05123182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00054276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003434 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

